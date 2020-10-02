Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,896 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Installed Building Products by 13.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,163,845 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,403,000 after acquiring an additional 138,209 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Installed Building Products by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 749,135 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,868,000 after purchasing an additional 45,379 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Installed Building Products during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,092,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Installed Building Products by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 340,486 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,575,000 after purchasing an additional 73,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Installed Building Products during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,905,000. 67.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IBP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price (up from $87.00) on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Monday, August 10th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Installed Building Products from $87.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Installed Building Products from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.31.

Shares of NYSE IBP opened at $106.93 on Friday. Installed Building Products Inc has a one year low of $29.02 and a one year high of $107.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 39.03 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.57.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The construction company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $393.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.61 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 45.67% and a net margin of 5.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Installed Building Products Inc will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Installed Building Products news, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total value of $94,900.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,625 shares in the company, valued at $533,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jason R. Niswonger sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total value of $110,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,762,941.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 634,144 shares of company stock valued at $55,660,545 over the last ninety days. 24.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Installed Building Products Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

Featured Story: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.