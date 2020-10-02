Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Cuts Position in Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund Inc. (NYSE:MQY)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund Inc. (NYSE:MQY) by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,548 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.09% of Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund by 129.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 4,687 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund during the 1st quarter worth $145,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 10,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund stock opened at $16.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.07. Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.16 and a 1-year high of $17.64.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th.

About Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

