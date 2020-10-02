Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 44,133 Shares of Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) by 657.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,843 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 44,133 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Sabre were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sabre during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sabre in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Sabre by 137.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,325 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Sabre in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Barings LLC purchased a new stake in Sabre in the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SABR opened at $6.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.14, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.10. Sabre Corp has a 52-week low of $3.30 and a 52-week high of $23.86.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The information technology services provider reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $83.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.78 million. Sabre had a negative net margin of 21.85% and a negative return on equity of 51.05%. The business’s revenue was down 91.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Sabre Corp will post -2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SABR. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sabre from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sabre in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Sabre presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.33.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

