Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Position in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) by 134.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,053 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,768 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Grocery Outlet were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GO. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 684,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,505,000 after buying an additional 111,707 shares in the last quarter. D. B. Root & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth about $367,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 815,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,009,000 after purchasing an additional 339,477 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 182.8% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 21,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 14,110 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GO shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Nomura Instinet started coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Grocery Outlet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

In other Grocery Outlet news, VP Lindsay E. Gray sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $87,460.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,319.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Thomas H. Mcmahon sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.84, for a total transaction of $1,927,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,206,359.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 685,573 shares of company stock valued at $28,811,479.

NYSE GO opened at $40.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.92. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $28.11 and a 52 week high of $46.00.

Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $803.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $780.56 million. The company’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as grocery, dairy and deli, produce, refrigerated and frozen, floral, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care, as well as fresh meat and seafood; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

