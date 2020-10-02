Dyadic International, Inc (NASDAQ:DYAI) Stock Position Decreased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its position in shares of Dyadic International, Inc (NASDAQ:DYAI) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.17% of Dyadic International worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Dyadic International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Dyadic International by 104.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,127 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 3,136 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Dyadic International in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Dyadic International in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dyadic International in the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. 20.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DYAI opened at $7.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.82 and a 200-day moving average of $7.07. The company has a market cap of $201.99 million, a PE ratio of -23.71 and a beta of 0.39. Dyadic International, Inc has a one year low of $2.51 and a one year high of $10.98.

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.05). Dyadic International had a negative net margin of 480.72% and a negative return on equity of 23.81%. The company had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.46 million. Equities research analysts predict that Dyadic International, Inc will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DYAI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Dyadic International in a research report on Friday, August 14th. TheStreet cut Dyadic International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th.

About Dyadic International

Dyadic International, Inc, a biotechnology platform company, engages in the development, production, and sale of enzymes and other proteins in the United States and the Netherlands. It utilizes its patented and proprietary C1 technology and other technologies to conduct research, development, and commercial production of human and animal vaccines, monoclonal antibodies, bi-specific antibodies, fab antibody fragments, FC-fusion proteins, biosimilars and/or biobetters, and other therapeutic enzymes and proteins.

