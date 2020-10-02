Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic (NYSE:EDD) Shares Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic (NYSE:EDD) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,009 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EDD. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 108,134 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 40,042 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 65,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital grew its stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 1,806,744 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,208,000 after buying an additional 453,782 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic in the second quarter worth $136,000. Finally, 6 Meridian grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic by 5.7% in the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 124,050 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 6,682 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE EDD opened at $5.59 on Friday. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic has a 12 month low of $3.74 and a 12 month high of $7.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.87%. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It typically invests in government bonds denominated in the local currencies of emerging markets.

