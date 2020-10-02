Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Trims Stake in Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,184 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Discovery Inc Series C were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,416,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,334,000 after purchasing an additional 4,622,659 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discovery Inc Series C in the 2nd quarter worth $48,947,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 6,411,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935,362 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 204.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,980,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,497 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,486,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,339,000 after purchasing an additional 920,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Discovery Inc Series C alerts:

NASDAQ:DISCK opened at $19.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.41. Discovery Inc Series C has a fifty-two week low of $15.43 and a fifty-two week high of $31.20.

Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter. Discovery Inc Series C had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 21.73%.

DISCK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Discovery Inc Series C from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Discovery Inc Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th.

Discovery Inc Series C Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Recommended Story: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Inc Series C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery Inc Series C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.