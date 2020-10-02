Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 43,384 Shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc (NYSE:SBI)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc (NYSE:SBI) by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,384 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SBI. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund during the second quarter worth about $2,992,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $587,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 23.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 290,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after buying an additional 55,519 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 26.1% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 187,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 38,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 4.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 629,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,309,000 after purchasing an additional 27,501 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE SBI opened at $9.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.63. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.31 and a fifty-two week high of $9.77.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.0235 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities that provide income exempt from federal income tax.

