INVESCO HIGH IN/COM (NYSE:IHIT) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of INVESCO HIGH IN/COM (NYSE:IHIT) by 45.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,400 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in INVESCO HIGH IN/COM were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IHIT. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of INVESCO HIGH IN/COM by 34.5% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 554,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,483,000 after purchasing an additional 142,182 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in INVESCO HIGH IN/COM by 5.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,782,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,417,000 after buying an additional 84,992 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in INVESCO HIGH IN/COM by 19.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 860,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,963,000 after buying an additional 139,769 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in INVESCO HIGH IN/COM by 10.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in INVESCO HIGH IN/COM by 475.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 4,751 shares during the period.

Shares of IHIT stock opened at $7.97 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.77. INVESCO HIGH IN/COM has a 1-year low of $6.66 and a 1-year high of $10.90.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.53%.

INVESCO HIGH IN/COM Profile

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It also invests in real estate debt securities including commercial mortgage-backed securities. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up approach to create its portfolio.

