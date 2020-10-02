Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Raises Stake in Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 29.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,241 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Hain Celestial Group were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hain Celestial Group in the first quarter worth $39,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Hain Celestial Group in the first quarter worth $43,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hain Celestial Group in the first quarter worth $62,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Hain Celestial Group in the second quarter worth $95,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in shares of Hain Celestial Group in the second quarter worth $181,000.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HAIN. Evercore ISI raised Hain Celestial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. BidaskClub cut Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Truist raised Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.77.

Shares of HAIN opened at $35.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.87. Hain Celestial Group Inc has a 52-week low of $18.12 and a 52-week high of $35.96. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.68 and a beta of 0.75.

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $511.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.39 million. Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 5.93% and a negative net margin of 3.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Hain Celestial Group Inc will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.

