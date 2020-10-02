Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 1,600 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:BSDE)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:BSDE) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 3.30% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BSDE. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,555,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF by 18.4% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 22,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF by 22.2% during the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 40,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 7,376 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF stock opened at $25.92 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.06. Invesco BulletShares 2024 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF has a 12 month low of $21.02 and a 12 month high of $27.36.

