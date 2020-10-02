SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,616 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPS Commerce by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,692,923 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $127,172,000 after buying an additional 336,095 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in SPS Commerce by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,108,676 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,565,000 after acquiring an additional 63,311 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in SPS Commerce by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,064,006 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,487,000 after acquiring an additional 292,715 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in SPS Commerce by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 962,621 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,772,000 after acquiring an additional 286,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SPS Commerce by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 549,728 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,567,000 after acquiring an additional 31,306 shares in the last quarter. 98.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Philip Soran sold 7,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.76, for a total value of $518,051.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,030 shares in the company, valued at $1,675,662.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $197,286.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,423,923. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 139,058 shares of company stock worth $10,327,715. 7.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SPSC shares. BidaskClub raised SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Friday, July 31st. Northland Securities upped their target price on SPS Commerce from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on SPS Commerce in a report on Friday, July 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.38.

SPSC stock opened at $80.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 75.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.83. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.28 and a 1-year high of $83.85.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The company had revenue of $75.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.39 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 13.23%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

