Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 17,606 Shares of NUVEEN MN QLTY/SHS (NYSE:NMS)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NUVEEN MN QLTY/SHS (NYSE:NMS) by 146.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,606 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in NUVEEN MN QLTY/SHS were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in NUVEEN MN QLTY/SHS by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter.

Get NUVEEN MN QLTY/SHS alerts:

NYSE:NMS opened at $14.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.85. NUVEEN MN QLTY/SHS has a 1-year low of $11.01 and a 1-year high of $15.00.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.049 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%.

NUVEEN MN QLTY/SHS Company Profile

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal securities that are exempt from regular federal and Minnesota personal income taxes.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NUVEEN MN QLTY/SHS (NYSE:NMS).

Receive News & Ratings for NUVEEN MN QLTY/SHS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NUVEEN MN QLTY/SHS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.