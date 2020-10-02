Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB) by 76.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 48,770 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COLB. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Columbia Banking System during the 1st quarter worth $17,077,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Columbia Banking System in the second quarter valued at about $7,568,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Columbia Banking System by 11.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,758,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,848,000 after purchasing an additional 177,478 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Columbia Banking System by 30.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 718,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,250,000 after purchasing an additional 167,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 466,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,218,000 after acquiring an additional 149,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Andy Mcdonald sold 3,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total transaction of $94,955.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,230,221.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COLB opened at $24.09 on Friday. Columbia Banking System Inc has a 1 year low of $19.11 and a 1 year high of $41.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.94.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.27. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 23.46%. The business had revenue of $159.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System Inc will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on COLB. BidaskClub downgraded Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Columbia Banking System from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Friday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

