Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Position in ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,212 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ITT were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of ITT by 262.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,852 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after acquiring an additional 36,114 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in ITT by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,569,000 after buying an additional 4,720 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in ITT by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 723 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in ITT by 589.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 443,050 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $20,097,000 after buying an additional 378,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in ITT during the 1st quarter worth $293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ITT opened at $58.54 on Friday. ITT Inc has a 12-month low of $35.41 and a 12-month high of $75.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.33.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.21. ITT had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $514.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ITT Inc will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a $0.169 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.85%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ITT shares. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of ITT in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of ITT in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.13.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures braking pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

