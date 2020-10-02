Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 3,482 Shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap Multi-Factor Index ETF (NASDAQ:USMC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its stake in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap Multi-Factor Index ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) by 19.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,482 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap Multi-Factor Index ETF were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap Multi-Factor Index ETF by 1,169.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,858 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap Multi-Factor Index ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap Multi-Factor Index ETF by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap Multi-Factor Index ETF by 14.1% during the second quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 83,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after buying an additional 10,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap Multi-Factor Index ETF by 54.4% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 84,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after buying an additional 29,770 shares in the last quarter.

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap Multi-Factor Index ETF stock opened at $32.88 on Friday. Principal U.S. Mega-Cap Multi-Factor Index ETF has a 52-week low of $22.45 and a 52-week high of $34.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.07.

