Private Advisor Group LLC Takes Position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 1,171.5% in the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $238,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 14.5% in the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GTO opened at $57.88 on Friday. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $48.29 and a 52 week high of $61.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.31.

