Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Fortive (NYSE:FTV) to Hold

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $80.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.19% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Fortive is benefiting from strength in Fortive Business System. Also, recurring revenue have remained strong in the near term. However, both Professional Instrumentation and Industrial Technologies segments have been impacted by COVID-19 headwinds. Nevertheless, strong product pipelines and increasing buyouts should continue to improve its market share. However, a highly uncertain operating environment due to the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic remains a concern. Also, fluctuations in foreign exchange rates and higher expenses pose serious risks. Moreover, end-market cyclicality poses a serious threat to the company’s top-line growth. Also, the stock has underperformed the industry it belongs to over a year.”

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Fortive from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Vertical Research upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Fortive from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Fortive in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.17.

NYSE FTV opened at $75.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.91, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.19. Fortive has a 52 week low of $37.31 and a 52 week high of $80.61.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.10. Fortive had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Fortive’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fortive will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven M. Rales sold 1,150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total value of $80,258,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,125,686 shares in the company, valued at $776,461,625.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 11,316 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total value of $836,818.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,951.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,857,144 shares of company stock valued at $627,156,617 over the last quarter. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 19.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 56,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after acquiring an additional 9,056 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Fortive by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 426,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,562,000 after purchasing an additional 4,467 shares during the period. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 1st quarter valued at about $544,000. 86.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

