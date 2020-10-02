Private Advisor Group LLC Trims Position in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,533 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,217 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capstone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Infosys in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys during the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 17.8% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the period. 17.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INFY has been the subject of several research reports. Nomura Instinet upgraded shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Nomura upgraded shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.36.

NYSE:INFY opened at $13.76 on Friday. Infosys Ltd has a 12 month low of $6.76 and a 12 month high of $13.94. The firm has a market cap of $58.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.99 and its 200-day moving average is $10.42.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Infosys had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 27.03%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Infosys Ltd will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

