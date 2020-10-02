Bank of America Corp DE Has $4.72 Million Stock Position in VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:XMPT)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:XMPT) by 185.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,538 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,648 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 3.07% of VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF worth $4,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 164,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,195,000 after buying an additional 5,255 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 233,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,139,000 after buying an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 186,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,890,000 after buying an additional 62,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $592,000.

NYSEARCA XMPT opened at $26.91 on Friday. VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF has a 12 month low of $20.30 and a 12 month high of $28.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.10 and a 200-day moving average of $25.97.

