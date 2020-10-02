Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) PT Raised to $27.00 at Piper Sandler

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) had its price objective lifted by Piper Sandler from $22.00 to $27.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.35% from the stock’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

WWW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.80.

Shares of Wolverine World Wide stock opened at $26.64 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.52 and a 200 day moving average of $21.78. Wolverine World Wide has a 12 month low of $12.19 and a 12 month high of $34.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.20. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 3.00%. The company had revenue of $349.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.61 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Wolverine World Wide’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wolverine World Wide will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, CFO Michael D. Stornant sold 11,470 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $282,964.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,780.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kyle Hanson sold 1,900 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $47,709.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,637.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,756 shares of company stock worth $464,947 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWW. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 70.6% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,834 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 21.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through three segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, and Wolverine Heritage Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

