Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX) Shares Purchased by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX) by 442.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 122,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,220 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.33% of Regenxbio worth $4,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RGNX. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Regenxbio by 898.9% in the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 267,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,668,000 after purchasing an additional 240,900 shares during the last quarter. Burrage Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Regenxbio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,537,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its position in Regenxbio by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 220,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,102,000 after buying an additional 95,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Regenxbio by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,966,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,677,000 after buying an additional 89,433 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in Regenxbio by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 347,061 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,782,000 after buying an additional 87,514 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.45% of the company’s stock.

RGNX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Regenxbio from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Regenxbio in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Regenxbio from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Regenxbio in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Regenxbio from $88.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.57.

In other news, CFO Vittal Vasista sold 14,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $599,495.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,974 shares in the company, valued at $8,419,957.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RGNX opened at $27.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 0.91. Regenxbio Inc has a one year low of $20.03 and a one year high of $54.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.39.

Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.02). Regenxbio had a negative return on equity of 31.06% and a negative net margin of 222.24%. The firm had revenue of $16.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 110.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Regenxbio Inc will post -3.08 EPS for the current year.

Regenxbio Company Profile

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform.

