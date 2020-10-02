Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on VLO. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $68.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.64.

NYSE VLO opened at $40.28 on Wednesday. Valero Energy has a 52-week low of $31.00 and a 52-week high of $101.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 1.82.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.16. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Valero Energy will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the second quarter worth $36,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 317.5% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 18.4% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

