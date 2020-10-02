DA Davidson Lowers Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Price Target to $263.00

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) had its target price reduced by DA Davidson from $269.00 to $263.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.26% from the company’s previous close. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Clorox’s Q1 2021 earnings at $2.06 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.25 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CLX. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Clorox from $206.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Clorox from $174.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Clorox from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $249.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Clorox from $203.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clorox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.50.

Get Clorox alerts:

Clorox stock opened at $211.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.23. Clorox has a 1-year low of $144.12 and a 1-year high of $239.87.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 138.70%. Clorox’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Clorox will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Clorox news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 10,041 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.59, for a total transaction of $2,365,559.19. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,282,004.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew J. Mowery sold 12,932 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.97, for a total transaction of $3,051,564.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,355,062.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Park National Corp OH boosted its position in Clorox by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 5,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Clorox by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Clorox in the 2nd quarter worth $5,497,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Clorox by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 212,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,512,000 after purchasing an additional 43,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Clorox by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 195,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,944,000 after purchasing an additional 9,878 shares in the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.