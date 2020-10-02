DA Davidson Lowers Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Price Target to $263.00

Posted by on Oct 2nd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) had its target price reduced by DA Davidson from $269.00 to $263.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.26% from the company’s previous close. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Clorox’s Q1 2021 earnings at $2.06 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.25 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CLX. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Clorox from $206.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Clorox from $174.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Clorox from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $249.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Clorox from $203.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clorox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.50.

Clorox stock opened at $211.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.23. Clorox has a 1-year low of $144.12 and a 1-year high of $239.87.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 138.70%. Clorox’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Clorox will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Clorox news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 10,041 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.59, for a total transaction of $2,365,559.19. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,282,004.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew J. Mowery sold 12,932 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.97, for a total transaction of $3,051,564.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,355,062.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Park National Corp OH boosted its position in Clorox by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 5,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Clorox by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Clorox in the 2nd quarter worth $5,497,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Clorox by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 212,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,512,000 after purchasing an additional 43,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Clorox by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 195,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,944,000 after purchasing an additional 9,878 shares in the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Clorox (NYSE:CLX)

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Private Advisor Group LLC Takes Position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF
Private Advisor Group LLC Takes Position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF
Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Fortive to Hold
Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Fortive to Hold
Private Advisor Group LLC Trims Position in Infosys Ltd
Private Advisor Group LLC Trims Position in Infosys Ltd
Bank of America Corp DE Has $4.72 Million Stock Position in VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF
Bank of America Corp DE Has $4.72 Million Stock Position in VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF
Wolverine World Wide PT Raised to $27.00 at Piper Sandler
Wolverine World Wide PT Raised to $27.00 at Piper Sandler
Regenxbio Inc Shares Purchased by Bank of America Corp DE
Regenxbio Inc Shares Purchased by Bank of America Corp DE


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report