Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) PT Raised to $117.00

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Bank of America from $104.00 to $117.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.93% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.94.

NYSE CNI opened at $106.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $75.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $105.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.91. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $65.13 and a 1-year high of $109.11.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.36. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 25.66%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNI. State Street Corp increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 125,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the first quarter worth approximately $264,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 53.3% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 430,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,254,000 after buying an additional 149,527 shares during the period. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 21.2% during the first quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 79,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,254,000 after buying an additional 13,988 shares during the period. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 345.2% during the first quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 142,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,111,000 after buying an additional 110,715 shares during the period. 54.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

