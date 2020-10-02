Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Chubb (NYSE:CB) to Strong Sell

Chubb (NYSE:CB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $97.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 16.29% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Chubb have underperformed its industry year to date. The company anticipates revenue and earnings in the short term to be affected by the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Exposure to catastrophe loss remains a concern as it induces volatility in underwriting profitability. Elevated expenses weigh on operating income. However, Chubb benefits from a suite of compelling products as well as services. Its inorganic growth story helps it to achieve a higher long-term return on equity. It boasts a strong capital position, with sufficient cash generation capabilities. Strong capital position helps it boost shareholders’ value through share repurchases and dividend payouts and invest in strategic growth initiatives that pave the way for long-term growth. Chubb is focusing to capitalize on the potential of middle-market businesses.”

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Chubb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Chubb from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $157.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chubb has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.60.

Chubb stock opened at $115.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $52.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Chubb has a twelve month low of $87.35 and a twelve month high of $167.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.72.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Chubb will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,101 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.97, for a total transaction of $128,783.97. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,873 shares in the company, valued at $1,973,634.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CB. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 1,144.4% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 296.3% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chubb during the second quarter worth $33,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 681.3% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 95.3% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 87.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

