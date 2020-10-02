Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $50.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.80% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Morgan Stanley's shares have outperformed the industry so far this year. Its earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters. The company’s plan to acquire E*Trade Financial is expected to provide support to the Wealth Management segment. Focus on corporate lending operations and strength in Investment Management operations will likely aid the top line. Also, the company is aiming to change revenue mix and focus more on less capital-market driven sources. However, the financial impact from the same will be seen after some time and thus, the current significant dependence on capital-markets driven revenues makes us apprehensive. Steadily rising operating expenses is a major near-term concern for the company. Additionally, low interest rate environment is likely to hamper its interest income growth.”

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MS. ValuEngine cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.86.

NYSE MS opened at $47.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.92. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $57.57. The stock has a market cap of $74.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.46.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.84. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The business had revenue of $13.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 28,846 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.56, for a total value of $1,516,145.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 118,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,227,203.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total transaction of $7,858,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,143,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,927,506.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 197,846 shares of company stock worth $10,362,646. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MS. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 60.2% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 551.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 182.8% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

