Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 4,554 Shares of Watford Hldg Ltd (NASDAQ:WTRE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in Watford Hldg Ltd (NASDAQ:WTRE) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,554 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.32% of Watford worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTRE. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Watford by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 9,520 shares during the period. Davis Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Watford by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC now owns 440,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,345,000 after purchasing an additional 89,460 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Watford by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Watford by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 48,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 7,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Watford in the 2nd quarter worth about $156,000. 33.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WTRE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Watford from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Watford from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Watford from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Watford from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Watford from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Shares of WTRE stock opened at $28.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $572.94 million, a P/E ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.31. Watford Hldg Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $10.86 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00.

Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $9.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.39 by $5.12. Watford had a net margin of 8.38% and a negative return on equity of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $331.89 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Watford Hldg Ltd will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Watford Company Profile

Watford Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance company worldwide. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

