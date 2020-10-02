Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases New Position in Warner Music Group (NYSE:WMG)

Posted by on Oct 2nd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Warner Music Group (NYSE:WMG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 35,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group during the second quarter worth $4,342,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Warner Music Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $590,000. Gruss & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Warner Music Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $590,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Warner Music Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $469,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Warner Music Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,540,000.

WMG opened at $28.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion and a P/E ratio of -45.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.02. Warner Music Group has a 12 month low of $26.94 and a 12 month high of $34.76.

Warner Music Group (NYSE:WMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $953.94 million.

WMG has been the subject of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Warner Music Group in a report on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Warner Music Group in a report on Monday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Warner Music Group in a report on Monday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Warner Music Group in a report on Monday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on Warner Music Group in a report on Monday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.86.

In related news, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 11,161,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $279,027,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Warner Music Group Profile

There is no company description available for Warner Music Group Corp.

Further Reading: Inverted Yield Curve

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Warner Music Group (NYSE:WMG)

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Music Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Music Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 4,554 Shares of Watford Hldg Ltd
Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 4,554 Shares of Watford Hldg Ltd
Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Stock Holdings in GreenSky Inc
Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Stock Holdings in GreenSky Inc
Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases New Position in Warner Music Group
Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases New Position in Warner Music Group
Head to Head Review: FSD Pharma & Its Competitors
Head to Head Review: FSD Pharma & Its Competitors
Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust
Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust
Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 4,551 Shares of BRT Apartments Corp
Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 4,551 Shares of BRT Apartments Corp


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report