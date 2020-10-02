Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases New Position in Warner Music Group (NYSE:WMG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Warner Music Group (NYSE:WMG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 35,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group during the second quarter worth $4,342,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Warner Music Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $590,000. Gruss & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Warner Music Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $590,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Warner Music Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $469,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Warner Music Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,540,000.

Get Warner Music Group alerts:

WMG opened at $28.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion and a P/E ratio of -45.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.02. Warner Music Group has a 12 month low of $26.94 and a 12 month high of $34.76.

Warner Music Group (NYSE:WMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $953.94 million.

WMG has been the subject of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Warner Music Group in a report on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Warner Music Group in a report on Monday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Warner Music Group in a report on Monday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Warner Music Group in a report on Monday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on Warner Music Group in a report on Monday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.86.

In related news, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 11,161,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $279,027,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Warner Music Group Profile

There is no company description available for Warner Music Group Corp.

Further Reading: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Music Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Music Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.