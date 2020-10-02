Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust (NYSEARCA:FXB)

Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust (NYSEARCA:FXB) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 4,035 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 400% compared to the typical daily volume of 807 put options.

Shares of FXB opened at $124.64 on Friday. Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust has a fifty-two week low of $110.96 and a fifty-two week high of $130.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $126.18 and its 200-day moving average is $122.06.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FXB. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust by 909.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after acquiring an additional 37,745 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust by 70.9% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,092,000 after acquiring an additional 83,000 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,264,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust by 565.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 19,944 shares during the period.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust, formerly CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of British Pound Sterling and distributes British Pound Sterling in connection with the redemption of Baskets.

