Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 4,551 Shares of BRT Apartments Corp (NYSE:BRT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in BRT Apartments Corp (NYSE:BRT) by 4.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 100,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,551 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in BRT Apartments were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 995,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,208,000 after buying an additional 16,906 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 54.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 49.1% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 41,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 13,658 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 42.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 280,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 83,087 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 240.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 56,897 shares during the period. 33.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRT opened at $12.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. BRT Apartments Corp has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $18.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.78.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.04). Equities research analysts expect that BRT Apartments Corp will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BRT shares. TheStreet lowered shares of BRT Apartments from a “c+” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of BRT Apartments in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. BRT Apartments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.33.

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties. Interested parties are urged to review the Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 and the supplemental disclosures regarding the quarter on the investor relations section of the Company's website.

