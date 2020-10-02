Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRBO) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRBO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $6.25 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.01% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on novel treatments for neurodegenerative diseases. The company’s novel lead candidate NB-01 is a drug candidate for diabetic neuropathic pain. NB-02 focuses on the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Gemphire Therapeutics Inc., is based in Northville, United States. “

NRBO has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Iterum Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Iterum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ NRBO opened at $5.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.34. Iterum Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.26 and a 1 year high of $30.00.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRBO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.12. On average, research analysts forecast that Iterum Therapeutics will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Iterum Therapeutics stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NRBO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.06% of Iterum Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 4.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iterum Therapeutics Company Profile

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc provides novel therapies for diabetic neuropathic pain and central nervous system diseases. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc was founded in 2017 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

