China Unicom (Hong Kong) (NYSE:CHU) Rating Increased to Buy at Nomura

China Unicom (Hong Kong) (NYSE:CHU) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Nomura from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CHU. Zacks Investment Research cut China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.75.
Shares of NYSE:CHU opened at $6.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.28. The stock has a market cap of $20.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.11. China Unicom has a 52-week low of $5.08 and a 52-week high of $11.08.
China Unicom (Hong Kong) Company Profile
China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited, an investment holding company, provides cellular and fixed-line voice, and related value-added services in the People's Republic of China. It also provides broadband and other Internet-related services, information communications technology services, and business and data communications services.
