China Unicom (Hong Kong) (NYSE:CHU) Rating Increased to Buy at Nomura

China Unicom (Hong Kong) (NYSE:CHU) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Nomura from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CHU. Zacks Investment Research cut China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.75.

Shares of NYSE:CHU opened at $6.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.28. The stock has a market cap of $20.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.11. China Unicom has a 52-week low of $5.08 and a 52-week high of $11.08.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,232 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 141.5% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 150,211 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 88,004 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 217.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,509 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,459 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 104.7% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 109,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 55,900 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) during the 1st quarter worth $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Company Profile

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited, an investment holding company, provides cellular and fixed-line voice, and related value-added services in the People's Republic of China. It also provides broadband and other Internet-related services, information communications technology services, and business and data communications services.

