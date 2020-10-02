Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 3,947 Shares of iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDL) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,349 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,947 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF in the second quarter valued at about $301,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF by 12.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,674,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,421,000 after acquiring an additional 183,360 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. bought a new position in iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF in the second quarter valued at about $401,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF by 532.1% in the second quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 39,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 33,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF by 88.8% in the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 76,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 35,892 shares during the last quarter.

iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF stock opened at $25.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.22. iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF has a 12-month low of $23.72 and a 12-month high of $25.41.

