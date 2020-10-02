AZEK (NASDAQ:AZEK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Goldman Sachs Group

AZEK (NASDAQ:AZEK) was upgraded by investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $40.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $39.00. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.09% from the company’s current price.

AZEK has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of AZEK in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of AZEK from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of AZEK from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of AZEK in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of AZEK in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. AZEK has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.88.

AZEK stock opened at $35.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.47. AZEK has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $42.16.

AZEK (NASDAQ:AZEK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $223.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.31 million.

In related news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 276,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $9,177,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,286,417 shares in the company, valued at $76,023,365.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Greg Jorgensen sold 2,990 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $99,417.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 70,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,338,339.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 405,708 shares of company stock valued at $13,489,791 over the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of AZEK in the second quarter valued at about $644,972,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of AZEK in the second quarter valued at about $147,778,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AZEK in the second quarter valued at about $74,987,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AZEK in the second quarter valued at about $49,275,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of AZEK in the second quarter valued at about $47,355,000.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in manufacturing and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. Its products include trims, decks, porches, moldings, rails, pavers, and bathroom and locker systems, as well as extruded plastic sheet products and other non-fabricated products for special applications in industrial markets.

