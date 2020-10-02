Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stock Position in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDM) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,901 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,045 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.07% of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 481.7% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 58,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 48,267 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 9,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 10.9% in the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF in the second quarter worth $400,000. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp grew its position in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 23.3% during the second quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 26,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 5,063 shares during the period.

IBDM stock opened at $25.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.07 and its 200 day moving average is $24.96. iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF has a one year low of $22.15 and a one year high of $25.55.

