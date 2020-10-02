FORTESCUE METAL/S (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) Rating Increased to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

FORTESCUE METAL/S (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) was upgraded by Credit Suisse Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised FORTESCUE METAL/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised FORTESCUE METAL/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised FORTESCUE METAL/S from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, raised FORTESCUE METAL/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of FSUGY opened at $23.81 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.77. FORTESCUE METAL/S has a 52-week low of $9.96 and a 52-week high of $27.98. The firm has a market cap of $36.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.34.

Fortescue Metals Group Limited engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail and Kings Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia.

