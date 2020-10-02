iCAD Inc (NASDAQ:ICAD) Stake Raised by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iCAD Inc (NASDAQ:ICAD) by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,105 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 26,142 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.46% of iCAD worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ICAD. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in iCAD by 37.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in iCAD by 20.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in iCAD by 24.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iCAD by 4.3% during the second quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 77,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in iCAD by 18.4% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,072 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,587 shares during the period. 44.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded iCAD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. ValuEngine raised iCAD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

Shares of ICAD opened at $8.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $199.93 million, a PE ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.12. iCAD Inc has a 1-year low of $5.91 and a 1-year high of $15.31.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.57 million during the quarter. iCAD had a negative net margin of 69.88% and a negative return on equity of 75.69%. As a group, research analysts forecast that iCAD Inc will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO R. Scott Areglado sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total value of $52,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,196.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Stacey M. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $102,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 181,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,863,327. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 65,794 shares of company stock valued at $658,688. Insiders own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

iCAD Company Profile

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the early identification and treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company provides electronic brachytherapy (eBX) products, including Axxent eBx systems for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, endometrial cancer, cervical cancer, and skin cancer, as well as for treating other cancers or conditions where radiation therapy is indicated comprising intraoperative radiation therapy.

