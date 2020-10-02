Fmr LLC Boosts Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL)

Fmr LLC increased its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,121,909 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,467 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 1.55% of TE Connectivity worth $417,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,106 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,293 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 28,770 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 24,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Mario Calastri sold 10,757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $1,017,612.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin N. Rock sold 25,413 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total value of $2,420,588.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,860,190.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,270 shares of company stock worth $11,147,920 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TE Connectivity stock opened at $98.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.58. The company has a market capitalization of $32.53 billion, a PE ratio of -317.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. TE Connectivity Ltd has a 52 week low of $48.62 and a 52 week high of $103.20.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 15.06% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 20th. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is 34.59%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TEL shares. Citigroup increased their price target on TE Connectivity from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on TE Connectivity from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on TE Connectivity from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on TE Connectivity from $73.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on TE Connectivity from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.07.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

