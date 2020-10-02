Slack (NYSE:WORK) Stake Lowered by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC reduced its stake in shares of Slack (NYSE:WORK) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,511,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 949,489 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 2.43% of Slack worth $420,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Slack by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 911,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,348,000 after acquiring an additional 181,950 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Slack during the 2nd quarter worth $2,239,000. Keystone Financial Group raised its position in shares of Slack by 19.8% during the second quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 11,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. XR Securities LLC bought a new stake in Slack in the second quarter valued at about $559,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Slack in the second quarter valued at about $1,371,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WORK stock opened at $27.92 on Friday. Slack has a 1 year low of $15.10 and a 1 year high of $40.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.18 and its 200-day moving average is $29.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.14 and a beta of -0.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. Slack had a negative net margin of 42.73% and a negative return on equity of 39.14%. The company had revenue of $215.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Slack’s quarterly revenue was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Slack will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WORK shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Slack from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. FBN Securities started coverage on shares of Slack in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Slack from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Slack from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Slack from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

In related news, CAO Brandon Zell sold 3,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.96, for a total value of $119,810.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 164,147 shares in the company, valued at $4,917,844.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 180,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total transaction of $6,487,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,417 shares in the company, valued at $1,780,988.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 496,050 shares of company stock worth $16,421,814 over the last 90 days. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Slack Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

