Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Coverage Initiated at Berenberg Bank

Posted by on Oct 2nd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 0.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup began coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $173.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.20.

Shares of ALNY opened at $143.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.99 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.32. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $73.32 and a 1 year high of $167.33.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.82) by $0.26. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 58.40% and a negative net margin of 245.14%. The business had revenue of $77.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.83) earnings per share. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -6.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $135,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Barry E. Greene sold 22,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.99, for a total value of $3,562,177.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 84,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,519,314.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 161,017 shares of company stock worth $23,318,762 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $1,229,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 25.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,360,000 after buying an additional 7,274 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 13.9% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 17,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $2,844,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 629,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,257,000 after buying an additional 18,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

Featured Story: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Fmr LLC Boosts Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd
Fmr LLC Boosts Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd
Slack Stake Lowered by Fmr LLC
Slack Stake Lowered by Fmr LLC
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Coverage Initiated at Berenberg Bank
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Coverage Initiated at Berenberg Bank
Raymond James Increases Allegiant Travel Price Target to $152.00
Raymond James Increases Allegiant Travel Price Target to $152.00
Fmr LLC Has $408.69 Million Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc.
Fmr LLC Has $408.69 Million Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc.
Fmr LLC Grows Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.
Fmr LLC Grows Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report