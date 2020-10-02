Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Coverage Initiated at Berenberg Bank

Equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 0.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup began coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $173.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.20.

Shares of ALNY opened at $143.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.99 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.32. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $73.32 and a 1 year high of $167.33.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.82) by $0.26. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 58.40% and a negative net margin of 245.14%. The business had revenue of $77.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.83) earnings per share. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -6.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $135,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Barry E. Greene sold 22,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.99, for a total value of $3,562,177.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 84,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,519,314.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 161,017 shares of company stock worth $23,318,762 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $1,229,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 25.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,360,000 after buying an additional 7,274 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 13.9% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 17,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $2,844,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 629,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,257,000 after buying an additional 18,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

