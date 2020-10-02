Raymond James Increases Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Price Target to $152.00

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $135.00 to $152.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 28.62% from the stock’s current price.

ALGT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays raised their price target on Allegiant Travel from $73.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Allegiant Travel from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Allegiant Travel in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Sunday, June 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Allegiant Travel presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.46.

ALGT opened at $118.18 on Wednesday. Allegiant Travel has a 52 week low of $60.06 and a 52 week high of $183.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.26 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported ($5.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.53) by ($1.43). The company had revenue of $133.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.13 million. Allegiant Travel had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a positive return on equity of 5.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 72.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post -10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Allegiant Travel news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 1,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.42, for a total value of $123,115.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,813.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles W. Pollard bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $120.00 per share, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,440,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 190,870 shares of company stock valued at $24,208,483. 19.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALGT. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Allegiant Travel by 385.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 149,031 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,190,000 after acquiring an additional 118,302 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Allegiant Travel by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 194,219 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,887,000 after buying an additional 11,457 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Allegiant Travel by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Allegiant Travel by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,126 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,346,000 after buying an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 15, 2019, it operated a fleet of 79 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

