Fmr LLC Has $408.69 Million Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Fmr LLC lessened its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,236,073 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 922,696 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $408,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evercore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $39,588,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 299.8% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,148,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,878,000 after acquiring an additional 861,397 shares during the period. Blacksheep Fund Management Ltd bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $38,405,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 49.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,871,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,008,000 after acquiring an additional 622,170 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 661.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 647,241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,362,000 after acquiring an additional 562,277 shares during the period. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SSNC. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.27.

SSNC opened at $61.42 on Friday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $29.51 and a one year high of $66.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.16 and a beta of 1.51.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.14. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. SS&C Technologies’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st were issued a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.47%.

In other SS&C Technologies news, Director Normand A. Boulanger sold 50,816 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total value of $3,177,524.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 280,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,559,424.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael E. Daniels sold 32,500 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total transaction of $2,031,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,657,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 234,129 shares of company stock worth $14,695,451 over the last 90 days. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

