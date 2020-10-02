Fmr LLC Grows Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Posted by on Oct 2nd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Fmr LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,041,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,062,262 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 1.90% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $423,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 41.7% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the second quarter worth $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 853.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 36.8% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on SWK shares. Wolfe Research raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $159.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stanley Black & Decker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.93.

In related news, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 22,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.22, for a total transaction of $3,523,494.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,463,836.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert H. Raff, Jr. sold 16,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $2,733,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,967 shares in the company, valued at $1,938,654. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWK opened at $162.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.12. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.00 and a 1 year high of $173.67.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.33. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. This is a boost from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK)

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Fmr LLC Boosts Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd
Fmr LLC Boosts Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd
Slack Stake Lowered by Fmr LLC
Slack Stake Lowered by Fmr LLC
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Coverage Initiated at Berenberg Bank
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Coverage Initiated at Berenberg Bank
Raymond James Increases Allegiant Travel Price Target to $152.00
Raymond James Increases Allegiant Travel Price Target to $152.00
Fmr LLC Has $408.69 Million Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc.
Fmr LLC Has $408.69 Million Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc.
Fmr LLC Grows Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.
Fmr LLC Grows Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report