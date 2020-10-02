Fmr LLC Grows Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Fmr LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,041,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,062,262 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 1.90% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $423,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 41.7% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the second quarter worth $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 853.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 36.8% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on SWK shares. Wolfe Research raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $159.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stanley Black & Decker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.93.

In related news, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 22,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.22, for a total transaction of $3,523,494.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,463,836.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Robert H. Raff, Jr. sold 16,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $2,733,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,967 shares in the company, valued at $1,938,654. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWK opened at $162.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.12. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.00 and a 1 year high of $173.67.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.33. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. This is a boost from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

