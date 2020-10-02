Fmr LLC Trims Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Fmr LLC cut its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,336,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 143,806 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $422,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hills Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Caterpillar by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $334,000. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in Caterpillar by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 480,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,808,000 after purchasing an additional 55,542 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Caterpillar by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Caterpillar by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 118,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,976,000 after purchasing an additional 23,110 shares during the period. 66.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 1,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $231,525.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,527,306. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CAT shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $144.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Caterpillar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Standpoint Research cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.42.

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $146.71 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $145.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.10. The stock has a market cap of $79.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.50. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $87.50 and a one year high of $156.25.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 8.90%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

