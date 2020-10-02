Fmr LLC Buys 7,360,258 Shares of Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU)

Posted by on Oct 2nd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Fmr LLC boosted its stake in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) by 174.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,590,471 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,360,258 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 5.01% of Immunomedics worth $410,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Immunomedics by 0.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 140,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Immunomedics by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Immunomedics by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Immunomedics by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Immunomedics by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 16,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IMMU opened at $84.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.42 and its 200 day moving average is $36.96. Immunomedics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.80 and a 12 month high of $86.91. The stock has a market cap of $19.63 billion, a PE ratio of -49.09 and a beta of 3.42.

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $20.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.81 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Immunomedics, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IMMU shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Immunomedics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Immunomedics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Immunomedics in a report on Monday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Immunomedics from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Immunomedics from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.42.

About Immunomedics

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. Its advanced antibody-drug conjugates are sacituzumab govitecan and labetuzumab govitecan, which are in advanced trials for various solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer, respectively.

See Also: How does a margin account work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMMU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU)

Receive News & Ratings for Immunomedics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunomedics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Fmr LLC Boosts Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd
Fmr LLC Boosts Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd
Slack Stake Lowered by Fmr LLC
Slack Stake Lowered by Fmr LLC
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Coverage Initiated at Berenberg Bank
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Coverage Initiated at Berenberg Bank
Raymond James Increases Allegiant Travel Price Target to $152.00
Raymond James Increases Allegiant Travel Price Target to $152.00
Fmr LLC Has $408.69 Million Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc.
Fmr LLC Has $408.69 Million Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc.
Fmr LLC Grows Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.
Fmr LLC Grows Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report