Fmr LLC Buys 7,360,258 Shares of Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU)

Fmr LLC boosted its stake in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) by 174.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,590,471 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,360,258 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 5.01% of Immunomedics worth $410,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Immunomedics by 0.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 140,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Immunomedics by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Immunomedics by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Immunomedics by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Immunomedics by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 16,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IMMU opened at $84.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.42 and its 200 day moving average is $36.96. Immunomedics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.80 and a 12 month high of $86.91. The stock has a market cap of $19.63 billion, a PE ratio of -49.09 and a beta of 3.42.

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $20.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.81 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Immunomedics, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IMMU shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Immunomedics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Immunomedics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Immunomedics in a report on Monday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Immunomedics from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Immunomedics from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.42.

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. Its advanced antibody-drug conjugates are sacituzumab govitecan and labetuzumab govitecan, which are in advanced trials for various solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer, respectively.

