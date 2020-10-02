AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Roth Capital

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) was upgraded by Roth Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a $65.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Roth Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.06% from the stock’s current price.

ALRM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on AlarmCom from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of AlarmCom in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on AlarmCom from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub lowered AlarmCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, William Blair lowered AlarmCom from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.78.

ALRM opened at $57.49 on Wednesday. AlarmCom has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $74.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.88, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 3.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.28.

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $141.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.06 million. AlarmCom had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 10.06%. On average, research analysts anticipate that AlarmCom will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mayo A. Shattuck III sold 17,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total transaction of $945,885.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,317 shares in the company, valued at $3,719,937.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 2,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total transaction of $151,965.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,946,263.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 147,303 shares of company stock worth $9,477,872 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in AlarmCom in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in AlarmCom in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in AlarmCom by 40.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,598 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AlarmCom by 24.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in AlarmCom in the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

