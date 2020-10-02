CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.50 Billion

Equities analysts expect that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) will post $1.50 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.55 billion. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH reported sales of $1.51 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will report full year sales of $5.92 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.84 billion to $6.00 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $6.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.15 billion to $6.45 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.09). CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CCI. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $197.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.30.

Shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH stock opened at $168.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $70.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.34, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.32. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 52-week low of $114.18 and a 52-week high of $180.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $162.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.36%.

In other news, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total transaction of $978,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 192,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,425,944.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.19, for a total value of $328,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,476.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the second quarter worth $305,725,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 91.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,557,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $595,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,957 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 295.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,252,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,921,000 after purchasing an additional 936,212 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 430.8% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,038,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,774,000 after purchasing an additional 842,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 678.9% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 559,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,844,000 after acquiring an additional 487,985 shares in the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

