$1.07 Billion in Sales Expected for TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) will post sales of $1.07 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for TreeHouse Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.07 billion. TreeHouse Foods reported sales of $1.06 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods will report full-year sales of $4.34 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.30 billion to $4.36 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.29 billion to $4.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for TreeHouse Foods.

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.10. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a positive return on equity of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently commented on THS. ValuEngine downgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on TreeHouse Foods from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on TreeHouse Foods from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TreeHouse Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.63.

NYSE:THS opened at $40.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.79, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. TreeHouse Foods has a twelve month low of $33.50 and a twelve month high of $56.03.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC increased its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 0.3% during the second quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 88,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 1.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 30,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 3.7% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 357.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

About TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a food and beverage manufacturer in the United States, Canada, and Italy. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, Condiments, Meals, and Snacks segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, and French toasts.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TreeHouse Foods (THS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.