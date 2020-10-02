Zacks: Analysts Expect Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.36 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) will post $4.36 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.80 billion and the lowest is $4.06 billion. Occidental Petroleum posted sales of $5.87 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 25.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will report full year sales of $18.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.64 billion to $19.08 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $18.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.11 billion to $19.53 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Occidental Petroleum.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The oil and gas producer reported ($1.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 54.47% and a negative return on equity of 8.97%. The firm’s revenue was down 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on OXY. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Occidental Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.42.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, Director William R. Klesse purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.43 per share, for a total transaction of $134,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 143.1% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,877 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 143.8% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 166.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,212 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $9.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.60. The stock has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.82. Occidental Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $47.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 2.76%.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

